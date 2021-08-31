Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,429. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $239.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,148,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,000. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nordson stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

