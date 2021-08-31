Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.80.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth $1,169,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 490,474 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth $729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

