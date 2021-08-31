Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.68 million.Novanta also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Novanta alerts:

NOVT stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.58. 346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,449. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.71. Novanta has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $153.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.