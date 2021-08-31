NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Short Interest Update

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the July 29th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NS traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $16.68. 618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,196. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 2.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.70%.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

