Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the July 29th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE JFR remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 232,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,562. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 40,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

