Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the July 29th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE JFR remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 232,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,562. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
