Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMS. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period.

NYSE:NMS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.07. 1,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,742. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $16.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

