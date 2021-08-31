Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the July 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of NYSE:NAN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 41,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,964. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $15.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

