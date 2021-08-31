O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

SSD opened at $114.53 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $119.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.55.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

