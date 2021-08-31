O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 954 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kemper by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,960,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,187,000 after acquiring an additional 102,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,225,000 after acquiring an additional 233,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,372,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Kemper by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,789,000 after acquiring an additional 32,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 473,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,731,000 after acquiring an additional 21,843 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.73. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $83.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.86.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

