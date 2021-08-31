O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 480 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.