Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Short Interest Update

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the July 29th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.70. 8 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,270. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Lynn Dickerson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,847 shares of company stock worth $84,085. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVLY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,841,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

