Oakview Capital Management L.P. Acquires 508 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.8% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 44,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,895.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,429. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,632.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,366.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,919.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

