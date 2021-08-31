Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.
NASDAQ OBCI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,881. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a market cap of $92.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 3.63.
Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile
