Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

NASDAQ OBCI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,881. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a market cap of $92.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

