Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,173,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,508,000. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,300,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after buying an additional 487,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Oceaneering International by 1,334.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 524,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 487,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

OII stock opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

