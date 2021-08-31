Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the July 29th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 107,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,709,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a market cap of $129.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

