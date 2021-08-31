Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) & Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Head-To-Head Review

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) and Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Olink Holding AB (publ) and Scientific Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50 Scientific Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.63%. Scientific Industries has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.11%. Given Olink Holding AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Olink Holding AB (publ) is more favorable than Scientific Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Scientific Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olink Holding AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Scientific Industries -28.48% -19.43% -15.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Scientific Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olink Holding AB (publ) $54.07 million 70.30 -$6.78 million N/A N/A Scientific Industries $8.57 million 4.68 -$700,000.00 ($0.46) -19.57

Scientific Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Olink Holding AB (publ).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.2% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Scientific Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Olink Holding AB (publ) beats Scientific Industries on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. It operates through the following segments: Benchtop Laboratory Equipment, Catalyst Research Instruments, and Bioprocessing Systems. The Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment manufactures and markets standard equipment for research in university and pharmacy laboratories sold through equipment distributors and online. The Catalyst Research Instruments segment manufactures and markets custom-made instruments for universities, government laboratories, and chemical and petrochemical companies. The Bioprocessing Systems segment deals with the development and sublicensing of bioprocessing systems and products for research in university and industrial laboratories. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY.

