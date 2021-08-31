Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $85.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OLLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.27.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $76.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $65.32 and a one year high of $123.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.60.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $107,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,271 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 509.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 807,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after acquiring an additional 675,288 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,747,000 after acquiring an additional 592,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,892,000 after acquiring an additional 550,838 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

