Onooks (OOKS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $144,112.00

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, Onooks has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Onooks coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Onooks has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and $144,112.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00064284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00133124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00161055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.79 or 0.07282062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,958.20 or 1.00168145 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.18 or 0.00819506 BTC.

Onooks Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,204 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

