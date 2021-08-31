Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Down to $37.36

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.36, but opened at $36.58. Open Lending shares last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 3,772 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPRO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $5,907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,121,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronit Capital LLP raised its stake in Open Lending by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Open Lending by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $8,837,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

