Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Down to $37.36

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.36, but opened at $36.58. Open Lending shares last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 3,772 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPRO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.
The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17.
In related news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $5,907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,121,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronit Capital LLP raised its stake in Open Lending by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Open Lending by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $8,837,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.
Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)
Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.
