Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz Sells 2,038 Shares

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $51,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Aaron Coblentz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 8,362 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $213,231.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $260,000.00.

NASDAQ:OPRT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.25. 27,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,770. The firm has a market cap of $708.19 million, a P/E ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 1.41. Oportun Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Oportun Financial by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Oportun Financial by 96,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.