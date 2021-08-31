Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,305,000 after purchasing an additional 756,345 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 600,173 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth $11,908,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth $8,714,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 388.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 372,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,810. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DEA. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.27 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.13%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

