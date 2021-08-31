Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Incyte by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 525.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Shares of INCY opened at $76.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $71.91 and a 52-week high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

