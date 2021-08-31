Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $848,000 Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,135,000 after purchasing an additional 361,844 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,794,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,463,000 after acquiring an additional 33,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 629,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 111,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 8,673.6% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 542,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after purchasing an additional 535,855 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on B. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:B opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

