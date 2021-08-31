Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 44.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,105,000 after purchasing an additional 198,109 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 117,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 83,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Graco by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after acquiring an additional 82,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG opened at $78.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day moving average is $74.44. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

