Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,777 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.49.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

