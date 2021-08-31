Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $12.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.