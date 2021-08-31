Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,834,000 after buying an additional 508,969 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,066 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,802 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,177,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,998,000 after acquiring an additional 376,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,161,000 after purchasing an additional 801,568 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GBT shares. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

