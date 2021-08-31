Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $852,000 Investment in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IONS. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.54.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

