OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the July 29th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of OSUR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,653. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $784.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.29 and a beta of -0.30.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 18.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,054,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after buying an additional 2,180,891 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,845,000 after acquiring an additional 634,826 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 624,524 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 948,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 502,663 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,811,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after purchasing an additional 406,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

