Origo (OGO) Market Capitalization Hits $5.87 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, Origo has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origo has a market cap of $5.87 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00057286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.32 or 0.00856060 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00047056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00103356 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origo’s official website is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

