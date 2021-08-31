Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 48,184 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 48,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 28,473.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,914,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,581,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $152,150,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $138,457,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,236,154.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,346,000.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

