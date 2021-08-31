Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after buying an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after purchasing an additional 342,914 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,808,000 after purchasing an additional 188,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,462,000 after purchasing an additional 278,027 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $233.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $233.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

