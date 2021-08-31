Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $120.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

