Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 979 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,961. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

