Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) vs. Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) and Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Sientra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sientra 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sientra has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 62.44%. Given Sientra’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sientra is more favorable than Ortho Regenerative Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Sientra’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.10) -3.80 Sientra $71.24 million 4.88 -$89.95 million ($1.53) -3.92

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sientra. Sientra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Regenerative Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Sientra shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Sientra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Sientra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -184.41% Sientra -119.58% -901.29% -29.11%

Summary

Sientra beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Company Profile

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc., an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair. It also develops Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing. Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc. operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM. The miraDry segment focuses on sales of the miraDry System, consisting of a console and a handheld device which uses consumable single-use bioTips. The company was founded by Hani M. Zeini on August 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

