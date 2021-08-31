Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Short Interest Up 22.6% in August

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 455,600 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the July 29th total of 371,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.15. 1,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,051. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05. The company has a market cap of $829.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $48.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50,491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 121.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 40,098 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 101,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Orthofix Medical
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
