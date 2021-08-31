Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Short Interest Up 22.6% in August

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 455,600 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the July 29th total of 371,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.15. 1,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,051. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05. The company has a market cap of $829.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50,491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 121.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 40,098 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 101,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.