Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Short Interest Up 71.7% in August

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the July 29th total of 3,250,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $461.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.69. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OTLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

