Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.39. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $587,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,916,000 after acquiring an additional 86,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

