PageGroup plc to Issue Dividend of $0.86 (OTC:MPGPY)

PageGroup plc (OTC:MPGPY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.8599 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

OTC:MPGPY opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. PageGroup has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PageGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

