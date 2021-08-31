Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 574,300 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the July 29th total of 419,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 909,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:PALAF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. 1,839,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,540. Paladin Energy has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Paladin Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing exploration and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions.

