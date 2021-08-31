Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 281 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 12.98%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.