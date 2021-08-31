Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 118,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,199,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average is $62.85. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

