Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,800 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,807,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $4,154,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,498,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,246,000 after purchasing an additional 167,766 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,315,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,323,000.

EFR opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

