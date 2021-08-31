Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Steven I. Sarowitz Sells 28,784 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $7,426,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PCTY opened at $268.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.14 and a beta of 1.28. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $130.95 and a twelve month high of $269.42.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCTY. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

