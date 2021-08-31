PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Down 24.8% in August

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the July 29th total of 40,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 330,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other PEDEVCO news, Director Ivar Siem sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $47,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 38.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PEDEVCO by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 35,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in PEDEVCO during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in PEDEVCO by 152.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 39,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in PEDEVCO during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PED traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 43,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

