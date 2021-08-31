Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $138.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $135.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PTON. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lowered Peloton Interactive to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.79.

PTON opened at $101.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 163.68 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.25. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $1,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after buying an additional 570,298 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

