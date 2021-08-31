Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 28.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 31.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after buying an additional 45,906 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 128.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after buying an additional 73,157 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 2.0% during the second quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $81.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

