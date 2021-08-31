Pental Limited (PTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Pental Limited (ASX:PTL) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pental’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.
Pental Company Profile
Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Pental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.