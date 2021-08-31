Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.82. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82. The company has a market capitalization of $608.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,007.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

