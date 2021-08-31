Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on September 15th

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PEBK opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $29.69.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Christine S. Abernethy sold 35,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $1,005,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

